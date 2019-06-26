Witnesses lied, claims Rob Packham in bid to overturn murder conviction

But Packham's attorney, Ben Mathewson, told Steyn on Wednesday that she had "misdirected" herself by accepting the evidence of all state witnesses.

"It is respectfully submitted that the honourable court misdirected itself in ... finding that all state witnesses were honest, reliable and credible, in circumstances where certain witnesses demonstrated themselves to be untruthful, wholly unreliable and intent on misleading the court," argued Mathewson.

He said Steyn had misdirected herself in "accepting and attaching weight to all the state evidence without critically evaluating each of the individual components of the evidence, in circumstances where the probative value of certain ... state evidence was such that it ought not to have carried weight against [Packham]".

Mathewson sought to poke holes in witness Paul Gray’s testimony. Gray identified Packham as "the white man" he saw behind the wheel of a green BMW, similar to the one Gill owned and in which her charred body was found. Mathewson said Gray's evidence should have been rejected as "unreliable".

The application also cast doubt on Keanan Thomas's testimony that he saw a light-skinned male leaving the scene of the burning car in a white SUV. He also pointed out Packham from a selection of photos during a police identity parade.

The attorney said Steyn should not have found that the parade was "conducted in an objective and fair manner, which rendered them acceptable and reliable in circumstances where there were significant irregularities in the respective processes and conduct in conflict with the authoritative guidelines laid down by the courts".

Mathewson said Steyn should not have attached any weight to the evidence relating to the analysis of cellphone data linking Packham to the scenes that Gray and Thomas mentioned, among other things.