Unemployed scramble to scavenge for coal on railway line in Gauteng

Hunting for coal that has fallen off freight trains has become a living for some people.

Every day, more than a dozen women and unemployed young men sneak through the fences to enter the railway line from Brakpan to Springs in Gauteng. They dodge trains as they scour the tracks for any rocks or traces of coal.

The women use the coal in their homes, while the unemployed young men mostly sell it to put a few rands in their pockets.

Train drivers hoot when they see them on the line, and the coal hunters scatter until the train has passed. Sometimes metro security guards chase them away, but they keep returning.

“What can we do when we have no money to buy coal?” asks Elizabeth Sibanyoni. She has been coal hunting along the line for about a year, after hearing she could get coal there for free. “A bag of coal costs R50 and that is too much money. This is a way of getting it free.”

Sibanyoni lives at Mugongo informal settlement about seven kilometres away. She works as a childminder in Brenthurst, Brakpan, once a week and earns R1,000 a month. She is single and has three children. She says she has been looking for a full-time job for more than five years.