'It's like being woken up in the morgue to die again': Mzansi reacts to Bafana's Afcon 'resurrection'

Mzansi is in shock after Mali's victory over Angola on Tuesday helped ensure that Bafana Bafana qualified for the last-16 round of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). The national team is set to do battle with Egypt on Saturday.

The team was on the brink of an exit in Group D following their losses to Ivory Coast and Morocco.

Team coach Stuart Baxter is under immense pressure from fans, who expect a win this time. On Monday, he was lambasted for excluding Orlando Pirates's Thembinkosi Lorch from the squad, with followers saying they believed he and Percy Tau could have ensured a much better performance from the team.

But Mali's win, and several other results, saw Bafana qualify as one of the best third-placed teams at the tournament.

The result will also mean a payday for Bafana Bafana players, who will pocket R320,000 for qualifying for the next round.

Many South Africans were shocked and relieved when they woke up to the news on Wednesday morning.

They flooded social media with hilarious memes and jokes, not only about qualifying, but also about what it will take to beat Egypt.