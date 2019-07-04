Joburg water official and scrapyard dealer arrested for cable theft

A Johannesburg Water official and a scrapyard owner have been arrested for allegedly stealing cables worth R10,000 at one of the city's depots.

The two were arrested in Erasmia, west of Tshwane on Wednesday.

The city of Johannesburg's Lucky Sindane said the arrests followed a sting operation by the Hawks and the city's Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS).

Sindane said they had received a tip-off that cables had been stolen at a depot in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg.

"Information was also received about a particular scrapyard in the west of Pretoria that is frequented by council-marked vehicles.

"It is alleged that the scrapyard owner accepts stolen goods from city officials," Sindane said.

The duo is expected to appear in court on Thursday to face a charge of theft.