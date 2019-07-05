Johannesburg has only seven operational fire engines: Mashaba

The City of Johannesburg has seven operational fire engines and expects five more to return to service within a week after being repaired.

That's the word from Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba who on Friday acknowledged that the city’s fire engines were old and “prone to break down”. He has also ordered an investigation into “suspected sabotage” of the city’s fire engines.

“These [currently available fire engines] are strategically deployed across the six districts in the city. In the event any fire station did not have an available fire engine for whatever reason, that fire station will be supported by the next available fire station and engine,” Mashaba said.

Johannesburg resident and social commentator Maggs Naidu on Friday criticised the city’s fire department after his house burnt down earlier in the week.

Naidu and his wife were away when a fire engulfed his Linden home.