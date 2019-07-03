Here's how to make it through winter, according to hilarious City of Joburg tweets
The City of Johannesburg is on a mission to get residents to use less electricity to keep warm this winter and has suggested some hilarious and practical ways to do so.
In a series of tweets, the city offered tips on how to keep warm without resorting to using electrical appliances.
Staying away from illegal connections, dressing warmly and not leaving the TV on all night made the list.
Here are five hilarious, but important tips on how to save power during the cold months ahead.
Switch off your TV
The real #MabenaMabena are the people who had their TVs on last night. We can't keep wasting electricity like this. Cima! #SaveEnergy ^GZ pic.twitter.com/ZaZABJYvfO— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) July 2, 2019
Use blankets, not a heater
You’re allowed to whip out the major leagues of blankets in public today #Saveelectricity ^NS pic.twitter.com/JI3QMNf0VU— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) July 2, 2019
Wear warm clothes
Chat to your employer to allow you this look, so you can switch off your heater and save electricity #SaveElectricity^TK pic.twitter.com/tG6lazkkcl— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) July 2, 2019
Use a hot water bottle
This is how you can warm yourself up tonight. Switch off your heater, use a hot water bottle #SaveEnergy^TK pic.twitter.com/xf7oUe28q9— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) July 2, 2019
Stop illegal electricity connections
🚫Don't make illegal connections. 📞☎️Report illegal connections to 08600 37566 / 0800 002 587 #saveelectricity ^LM— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) July 2, 2019