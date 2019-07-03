South Africa

Here's how to make it through winter, according to hilarious City of Joburg tweets

03 July 2019 - 09:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The City of Johannesburg is urging residents to save electricity.
Image: 123RF/Choneschones

The City of Johannesburg is on a mission to get residents to use less electricity to keep warm this winter and has suggested some hilarious and practical ways to do so.

In a series of tweets, the city offered tips on how to keep warm without resorting to using electrical appliances.

Staying away from illegal connections, dressing warmly and not leaving the TV on all night made the list.

Here are five hilarious, but important tips on how to save power during the cold months ahead.

Switch off your TV

Use blankets, not a heater

Wear warm clothes

Use a hot water bottle

Stop illegal electricity connections

