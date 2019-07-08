Durban actors' house burns down while they perform at National Arts Festival

The Durban home of a popular actors Lisa Bobbert and Aaron McIlroy burned down on Saturday morning while they were attending the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.

The couple's daughter and her two friends were at their home in Durban North when the fire started.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Bobbert said the trio managed to escape the blaze unharmed.

"Aaron and I are completely overwhelmed by everyone's love and support and all the offers of help that we have received. We will be arriving home this afternoon and will start to get a clearer picture of the situation," she said.