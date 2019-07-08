South Africa

Three arrested for N2 protests in northern KZN

08 July 2019 - 10:06 By Orrin Singh
Community members near Mtubatuba, in northern KZN, blockaded parts of the N2 with burning tyres and trees on June 8, 2019
Image: Supplied

Three people have been arrested near Mtubatuba, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, following protest action on the N2 on Monday. 

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said about 200 members of the Shikishela community blockaded parts of the highway with burning tyres. 

"It is alleged that in the early hours of this morning about 200 community members embarked on protest action. They blockaded the N2 freeway at Shikishela in Mtubatuba with burning tyres and trees.

"The suspects were arrested for public violence and will appear in court soon," she said. 

Gwala said calm had been restored and traffic was moving freely. 

