Three arrested, two guns confiscated at KZN's Mandeni taxi rank

Police have arrested three men and confiscated two unlicensed firearms during an intelligence-driven operation aimed at stopping violence at the Mandeni taxi rank.

Last Monday, four taxis and two cars were set alight at the taxi rank following a gun battle which lasted about 40 minutes. It is alleged that the shooting was between two security companies and was taxi-related.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said on Tuesday a number of police officers were deployed on Monday to the taxi rank - in northern KZN - to stabilise the situation and bring peace in the area following complaints from the people using the taxi rank.

She said police officers from the Ilembe cluster conducted an operation at the taxi rank and followed up on information regarding illegal firearms.

"The police officers spotted a vehicle fitting the description given to them at the rank with three occupants.

"The vehicle was stopped and searched. Two unlicensed pistols with 30 rounds of ammunition were seized," Mbele said.

She said the three suspects were arrested and charged for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

"The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any crimes within the province," Mbele said.