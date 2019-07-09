South Africa

'Ghost Squad' nabs thousands of badly behaved drivers in Cape Town

09 July 2019 - 12:27 By TimesLIVE
Ghost Squad cops drive unmarked vehicles and use stealth to catch motorists behaving badly on the road in Cape Town.
Image: City of Cape Town

An invisible layer of policing deployed on the roads, known as the"Ghost Squad", is netting nearly 8,000 traffic offenders a month in Cape Town.

The city hailed the success of its undercover team of traffic officers on Tuesday, exactly 10 years since the Ghost Squad was launched in 2009.

"Cape Town's Ghost Squad was a first for the country and just one of many innovative approaches to enforcement that we have undertaken in this city," said Cape Town's MMC for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith.

"The dedicated officers who spend most of their nights policing the poor choices of road users, like illegal street racing, have provided a layer of invisible policing that has caught thousands of suspects in the act."

