South Africa

Judgment in businessmen's k-word spat to be delivered in August

16 July 2019 - 13:51 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Peter-Paul Ngwenya is facing a charge of crimen injuria for allegedly calling Investec chairman Fani Titi the k-word in a text message. Ngwenya claims that Titi owes him nearly R54m.
Image: Sunday Times/Thuli Dlamini

Judgment in the case against politically connected businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya will be delivered in August.

Ngwenya appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The case was set down for judgment but was postponed to August 22 to allow the magistrate to prepare for the ruling.

Ngwenya is facing charges of contravening a protection order and of crimen injuria for allegedly calling Investec chair and former longtime friend Fani Titi the k-word in a text message.

The conflict between Ngwenya and Titi stems from a business deal that turned sour.

Ngwenya allegedly sent SMSes telling MRC Media managing director Aqeel Patel "you will bleed" and that Titi would "see his mother" - regarded by Titi as a threat to his life.

During closing arguments, Ngwenya said through his lawyer that he had used the word  k****r to describe Titi's conduct and not to impair his dignity.

However, prosecutor Yusuf Baba argued in court that "the use of the word was clearly intended to insult and dehumanise Mr Titi and was clearly experienced by Titi to be extremely injurious".

