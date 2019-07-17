Mogoeng Mogoeng launches blistering attack on corrupt, self-serving leaders

In a scathing attack on corrupt, self-serving leaders and biased media reporting, chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called on all South Africans not to allow themselves to be manipulated, and to be vocal about challenges facing the country.

Speaking at a 67 Minutes leadership talk on Wednesday to commemorate former statesman Nelson Mandela, Mogoeng said resolving the country’s key challenges required everyone to reflect on how they could contribute towards the eradication of corruption, crime, unethical leadership and poor governance.

“Things have gone wrong and we were watching. We were too concerned about our careers, our money-making opportunities and possibilities to ascend to positions of leadership, more than we were about the plight of the suffering masses of SA, Africa and the developing world,” Mogoeng said at the event hosted by the People Matter Foundation.

South Africans, he said, were made to believe that corruption happened only in the public sector and that it was a racial phenomenon.

“We will never be able to defeat corruption for as long as we allow ourselves to be choreographed into believing that corruption can only be in the public sector or that it’s a black thing. Every human being is capable of being corrupt.