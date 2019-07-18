South Africa

WATCH | Facebook murder suspect's graveyard of horror

18 July 2019 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE

Five young women's bodies were found buried in the garden and under the bathroom of Masoyi murder suspect Julius Mndawe on July 14 2019.

Mndawe is accused of killing four women and a 15-year-old girl, starting in 2017.

The victims were found buried below his bathroom floor and in his garden. The accused faces five counts of murder, five counts of concealing bodies and two counts of violating corpses.

According to police, Mndawe said he used Facebook to lure his victims.

The accused will remain in custody until Friday, when he will make a formal bail application. 

READ MORE

Angry residents gather for trial of alleged 'Facebook' serial killer

Scores of angry residents have descended on the Masoyi magistrate's court near Hazyview, Mpumalanga, baying for the blood of an alleged serial ...
News
1 day ago

Three more bodies found at home of man accused of Facebook murders

Police have found the bodies of three more women buried in the backyard of a house in Mpumalanga, after a man confessed to sleeping with them and ...
News
2 days ago

Five women's bodies suspected to be buried in backyard of Mpuma house after Facebook affair

Police have found the bodies of two women buried in the backyard of a house in Mpumalanga after a man confessed to meeting one of them via social ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Two killed as amusement park ride goes horribly wrong World
  2. Fired HR woman who had a beef with Woolies gets a roasting from judge South Africa
  3. Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa
  4. Ex-husband of famous stripper Glenda Kemp beaten to death in Joburg home South Africa
  5. SA man whipped and beaten while filming animal abuse on Greek island South Africa

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Drone footage of baboon moving through Joburg suburb
X