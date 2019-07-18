WATCH | Facebook murder suspect's graveyard of horror

Five young women's bodies were found buried in the garden and under the bathroom of Masoyi murder suspect Julius Mndawe on July 14 2019.

Mndawe is accused of killing four women and a 15-year-old girl, starting in 2017.

The victims were found buried below his bathroom floor and in his garden. The accused faces five counts of murder, five counts of concealing bodies and two counts of violating corpses.

According to police, Mndawe said he used Facebook to lure his victims.

The accused will remain in custody until Friday, when he will make a formal bail application.