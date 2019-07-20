Cute or incompetent? Twitter titters over model's boyfriend who needs pictures to do the shopping

Many of those who responded were less impressed. “Why is being an incompetent manchild suddenly cute?” asked one.

Another said: “Nothing cute here ... Grow up!” as a third queried: “Why are men just ... allowed to be this clueless?”

The debate started when Kgamanyane, 24, from Westdene, posted a 10-second video of her WhatsApp feed, which included the shopping list and photographs of items such as spaghetti, diced tomatoes and prawns.

In one of his replies, her boyfriend asked if a box of grapes was what she meant by grapefruit.

She went on to share that she once asked her boyfriend to get flour, and he returned with maize meal.