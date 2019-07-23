South Africa

PE gang member arrested for murder

23 July 2019 - 06:49 By Iavan Pijoos
Police acted swiftly and arrested the alleged shooter at his house in the early hours of Monday.
Police acted swiftly and arrested the alleged shooter at his house in the early hours of Monday.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A 23-year-old gang member was arrested for the alleged murder of a young man in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that Kurtley Bruiners, 23, and three friends were standing in an alley in Avalon Street when they were approached by two men.

Naidu said the two men were known to them.

"When the two males were halfway up the alleyway, one of them started shooting at the group."

Bruiners sustained gunshot wounds to his stomach and chest. He was declared dead on the scene. His friends escaped unharmed.

Police acted swiftly and arrested the alleged shooter at his house in the early hours of Monday.

He is expected to appear in court soon.

Another cop killed in Cape Town shootout, two seriously injured

A police officer was shot dead and two others were injured while on duty in Delft, Cape Town, at the weekend.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Cash-in-transit bombing rocks Rustenburg

Police have thrown out a dragnet for six gunmen after a dramatic cash-in-transit bombing in Rustenburg in the North West province on Saturday morning.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine? South Africa
  2. Marc Batchelor 'slain for ton of hot cocaine' News
  3. ANC stalwarts hit back at 'morally bankrupt' Jacob Zuma News
  4. Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane must pay up in Reserve Bank/Absa matter South Africa
  5. Suspect arrested on suspicion of wiping Marc Batchelor's cellphone South Africa

Latest Videos

'Public protector must be removed' - Maimane speaks at neighbourhood safety ...
'The report is fundamentally flawed': Ramaphosa hits back at public protector's ...
X