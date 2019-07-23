PE gang member arrested for murder

A 23-year-old gang member was arrested for the alleged murder of a young man in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that Kurtley Bruiners, 23, and three friends were standing in an alley in Avalon Street when they were approached by two men.

Naidu said the two men were known to them.

"When the two males were halfway up the alleyway, one of them started shooting at the group."

Bruiners sustained gunshot wounds to his stomach and chest. He was declared dead on the scene. His friends escaped unharmed.

Police acted swiftly and arrested the alleged shooter at his house in the early hours of Monday.

He is expected to appear in court soon.