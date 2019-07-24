South Africa

'You're repulsive': Judge upholds life terms for rapist who targeted lesbians

24 July 2019 - 10:03 By Dave Chambers
Zabathini Jonas committed his 'corrective rape' on a lesbian fellow resident of Petrusville, in the Northern Cape.
Zabathini Jonas committed his 'corrective rape' on a lesbian fellow resident of Petrusville, in the Northern Cape.
Image: 123rf/Grobler du Preez

A man who believed in "corrective rape" for lesbians has failed in an appeal against two life sentences.

Zabathini Jonas, from Petrusville in the Northern Cape, twice raped a 24-year-old woman, and told a magistrate in Philipstown that he "wanted to correct homosexual girls".

After being convicted and jailed, the 30-year-old father of two appealed to the high court in Kimberley.

Judge Violet Phatshoane sent him packing last week, saying what he had done was "quite repulsive and unpardonable".

Judge Violet Phatshoane said what the rapist did was 'repulsive and unpardonable'.
Judge Violet Phatshoane said what the rapist did was 'repulsive and unpardonable'.
Image: University of the Free State

She added: "The so-called 'corrective rape' is evil and cannot be countenanced. What [Jonas] did [to his victim] was to pulverise her sense of belonging and self-expression."

Jonas was only 25 when he raped the woman in 2010, and told the magistrate who tried him he had already turned a lesbian into a heterosexual who had gone on to have children.

Phatshoane said: "He nonchalantly bragged that he put her on the right path and she no longer 'bumps', which he explained to mean that she no longer walks like a man.

"He hopes that if he engages in sexual intercourse with lesbians they will turn into heterosexuals: 'Ek hoop ek gaan haar reg maak'."

Dr Jakobus Liebenberg, who examined Jonas's victim, said in 23 years he had not had a patient who was so traumatised.

The magistrate said Jonas had shown no contrition, and had concocted a version of events that was "hopelessly untruthful and contrived" in support of his not-guilty plea.

He had even instructed his attorney to tell the court that two weeks before the rape he had sexual intercourse with another "tomboy" because he loved lesbians.

Dismissing Jonas's appeal, Phatshoane said his victim had since left Petrusville to escape the memory of what happened.

"She says it was better for her to express her sexuality in the Western Cape as opposed to a small town," said the judge.

"The gay and lesbian community ... are entitled to be who they are and express themselves in any manner they wish without fear of being ostracised and violated."

MORE

Education department introduces new rules to curb school sex crime

The department of basic education has for the first time released a protocol on how schools and officials must deal with pupils who commit rape, ...
News
3 months ago

Six hate crimes that shocked South Africa

The Hate Crimes Working Group (HCWG) has called on government to fast track passing the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech bill ...
News
1 year ago

Lesbian team fight for rights

Down the road from a constitutional court that is charged with upholding gay rights, South Africa's only lesbian soccer team fight not just for the ...
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine? South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Drunk' man pushes shelf over and trashes Pretoria garage shop South Africa
  3. 'Hands off the public protector': Pledges from R8 to help her pay R900k South Africa
  4. Have you seen this woman? She's wanted by cops over R8m Sandton jewellery heist South Africa
  5. Suspect arrested on suspicion of wiping Marc Batchelor's cellphone South Africa

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X