WATCH | Man 'hijacked, forced to withdraw R19,000' in Johannesburg

A man's car was hijacked while he waited outside his girlfriend's house in Albertville, Johannesburg. He was later forced to withdraw a large amount of money, police said on Thursday.

"He stopped in front of the gate at his girlfriend's house and he waited for her to open the gate. A vehicle stopped behind him and three guys with firearms jumped out," police spokesperson Captain Jerbes de Bruyn said.

The incident happened just after 7pm on Tuesday.

De Bruyn said the suspects forced the man into the back of his car and drove off with him.

They took him to an ATM, where he was forced to withdraw cash.

The amount given was R19,000. De Bruyn said the man was later dropped off close to the FNB Stadium in Soweto, where he managed to phone for help.

He was unharmed.