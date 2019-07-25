South Africa

WATCH | Man 'hijacked, forced to withdraw R19,000' in Johannesburg

25 July 2019 - 08:59 By Iavan Pijoos

A man's car was hijacked while he waited outside his girlfriend's house in Albertville, Johannesburg. He was later forced to withdraw a large amount of money, police said on Thursday.

"He stopped in front of the gate at his girlfriend's house and he waited for her to open the gate. A vehicle stopped behind him and three guys with firearms jumped out," police spokesperson Captain Jerbes de Bruyn said.

The incident happened just after 7pm on Tuesday.

De Bruyn said the suspects forced the man into the back of his car and drove off with him.

They took him to an ATM, where he was forced to withdraw cash.

The amount given was R19,000. De Bruyn said the man was later dropped off close to the FNB Stadium in Soweto, where he managed to phone for help.

He was unharmed.

MORE

WATCH | 'Ja, I got you': Dad's warning as he films would-be crowbar burglar

A Cape Town father videoing a would-be crowbar robber whistled at him through a bedroom window - and continued filming as the criminal fled.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Joburg’s eyes in the sky rescue woman being raped

A woman is dragged, half-naked, on a Joburg street as she tries to fight off her attacker, but he overpowers her and she is pulled into a bush. He ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Drunk' man pushes shelf over and trashes Pretoria garage shop South Africa
  2. Have you seen this woman? She's wanted by cops over R8m Sandton jewellery heist South Africa
  3. 'Hands off the public protector': Pledges from R8 to help her pay R900k South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare' South Africa
  5. Just what data was on Batchelor’s phone when he was killed? South Africa

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X