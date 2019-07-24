WATCH | 'Ja, I got you': Dad's warning as he films would-be crowbar burglar

He began filming when a white Toyota Quantum taxi pulled up outside his house for a second time on Tuesday morning.

"The first time, a guy got out the back and knocked on my door," said the man, who asked TimesLIVE not to publish his name.

"I was very suspicious because the taxi had no front number plate, and something about it really raised my senses."

The would-be burglar got back into the taxi, which drove off, but "something told me to look again and they were back," said the man.

He shot video as another man alighted from the front passenger seat, talking on his phone, and arrived at his door.

"I went to my daughter's room because it's next to the front door and I wanted to video his face," said the man.

"Then I saw him taking out his crowbar and attacking my security gate."