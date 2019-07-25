Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Estina dairy farm project testimony continues

25 July 2019 - 08:56 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture resumes on Thursday with the continuation of testimony on the controversial Estina dairy farm project in the Free State town of Vrede.   

Former DA councillor of Phumelela municipality Doctor Radebe and Vrede businessman Willie Bassonia are expected to take the stand.

On Wednesday, two beneficiaries of the project, Ephraim Makhosini Dhlamini and Mishack Mpaleni, testified. 

Tankisi Janki Masiteng, a Free State government official, will continue his testimony on Thursday. .


Masiteng, who started testifying on Wednesday, told the inquiry he was not in the country when a document to accept a proposal by Gupta-linked company Estina for the controversial Vrede dairy farm project was signed in his name.

Masiteng was the chief director of district services at the province's department of agriculture at the time. He said he was in China when the document was signed.

Masiteng told the commission that it was incorrect that he had submitted documents to obtain approval for a partnership with Estina in 2012.

