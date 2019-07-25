WATCH LIVE | State capture: Estina dairy farm project testimony continues

The commission of inquiry into state capture resumes on Thursday with the continuation of testimony on the controversial Estina dairy farm project in the Free State town of Vrede.

Former DA councillor of Phumelela municipality Doctor Radebe and Vrede businessman Willie Bassonia are expected to take the stand.

On Wednesday, two beneficiaries of the project, Ephraim Makhosini Dhlamini and Mishack Mpaleni, testified.

Tankisi Janki Masiteng, a Free State government official, will continue his testimony on Thursday. .