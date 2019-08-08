IN PICTURES | Three in court for murdering Meghan Cremer with a rope around her neck

Envar Hartnick, the prosecutor at Athlone magistrate's court, said Cremer was found tied up, and had a rope around her neck.

Jeremy Sias, 27; Charles Daniels, 39; and Shiraaz Jaftha, 34, all appeared in the dock dressed in baggy jeans and hoodies. They were represented by legal aid attorneys.

The men were remanded in custody until August 15, and appeared nervous as they were led back down into the court cells.

Cremer's body was found around 1am on Thursday, said police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

The discovery followed the arrest of the three men on Wednesday allegedly in possession of Cremer's white Toyota Auris. They are also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.