South Africa

We'll tackle long licencing queues, KZN transport boss promises

13 August 2019 - 18:36 By Ernest Mabuza
MEC Mxolisi Kaunda vowed to deal with long queues at driver's licence testing centres in KZN.
MEC Mxolisi Kaunda vowed to deal with long queues at driver's licence testing centres in KZN.
Image: 123RF

KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda vowed on Tuesday to move with speed in addressing long queues at driver's licence testing centres.

Kaunda said the queues were caused by the poor connectivity of the eye-testing and licence-issuing machines, which are are linked to the national system.

Kaunda made the remark as he visited the Pinetown driver's licence testing centre to assess the processes of issuing learner's and driver's licences. He visited the centre to attend to issues of licensing fraud and corruption.

Kaunda warned both the departmental officials and members of the public against fraud and corruption in the issuing of driving licences.

"As the department, we are going to clamp down on fraud and corruption as part of building a new generation of drivers – who respect the rule of law.

"Members of the public who are bribing our officials will also not be spared from this exercise,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda said there was a departmental task team assigned by the head of department to conduct assessment in all driver testing centres in the province.

Kaunda said he would also be visiting police stations in the province to assess their functionality.

