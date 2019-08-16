South Africa

Former municipal speaker's 'official trips' exposed as fake travel claims

16 August 2019 - 07:04 By TimesLIVE
Lange, in some cases, claimed for travel in a vehicle that did not belong to him.
Image: 123RF/Asawin Klabma

The former speaker of Walter Sisulu local municipality in the Eastern Cape has been convicted on more than 200 counts for submitting fraudulent travel claims.

Kholekile Lange, 46, was arrested in February 2017 by the serious corruption crime investigation unit of the Hawks.

“These claims, totalling 228, were submitted to the municipality between March 2011 and February 2016, under the pretence that he was performing official duties,” said a statement by Hawks spokesperson Capt Anelisa Ngcakani.

“Consequently, the municipality paid him a total of R97,000. Furthermore, investigations revealed that in other instances Lange used particulars of a vehicle that didn’t belong to him.”

An investigation was launched after a whistle-blower raised the alarm in 2016.

Lange pleaded guilty to fraud in the Aliwal North regional court on Wednesday and will be sentenced on October 22. He is on bail.

