Shock therapy to shield SA from collapse, plus 5 highlights from the new Vrye Weekblad

Amid a serious national debate about the crisis in SA's economy and the pros and cons of a massive bail-out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mcebisi Jonas – the former deputy finance minister and Ramaphosa confidant – has warned that continued weak economic growth eventually will lead to "Venezuela-like populism and democratic collapse", writes Max du Preez in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.
In his newly released book After Dawn: Hope after State Capture, Jonas writes that SA's struggling state-owned enterprises will lead the country to ruin unless we make "difficult choices" and implement these rapidly.
The IMF's conditions for structural changes, says Jonas, would include radical reforms such as sharp cuts to government spending – especially by firing officials and trimming social welfare spending.
Business leader Magda Wierzycka, who visited Greece last year to study that country's financial collapse and the impact of an IMF bail-out, said such a loan would be a "terrible thing" for SA.
The Greek government had to raise VAT to 23% and income tax to 70%, while state enterprises were privatised and salaries cut sharply. This caused chaos and instability in Greece, she said, and SA – considering its history, diverse population and high levels of inequality – presented a much greater risk.
The only comment from the ANC about the possibility of an IMF loan was a short answer from Jackson Mthembu, minister in the presidency, after the most recent Cabinet meeting. "There is no appetite and no need for that," he said.
