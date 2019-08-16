Shock therapy to shield SA from collapse, plus 5 highlights from the new Vrye Weekblad

The IMF's conditions for structural changes, says Jonas, would include radical reforms such as sharp cuts to government spending – especially by firing officials and trimming social welfare spending.

Business leader Magda Wierzycka, who visited Greece last year to study that country's financial collapse and the impact of an IMF bail-out, said such a loan would be a "terrible thing" for SA.

The Greek government had to raise VAT to 23% and income tax to 70%, while state enterprises were privatised and salaries cut sharply. This caused chaos and instability in Greece, she said, and SA – considering its history, diverse population and high levels of inequality – presented a much greater risk.

The only comment from the ANC about the possibility of an IMF loan was a short answer from Jackson Mthembu, minister in the presidency, after the most recent Cabinet meeting. "There is no appetite and no need for that," he said.