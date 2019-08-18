Two men sentenced to 25 years in jail for kidnapping, murder

The Durban High Court has convicted and sentenced three men for the kidnapping and murder of a 47-year-old man.

Sihle Mchunu, 25, and Sibusiso Mathaba, 26, were sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment and Mfihlakalo Zibisi, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in jail for the murder and kidnapping of Sipho Vusi Sithole.

According to police, Sithole went missing from his Groutville home on July 15.

His daughter opened a missing person's case in KwaDukuza, north of Durban.

"A week later, Sithole’s vehicle was found abandoned in the area and his body was found in the Uthukela River," police said.

"The missing person's enquiry was immediately changed to kidnapping and murder. Following a rigorous investigation, the investigating officer arrested three suspects a few weeks later. He was convinced that he had gathered enough evidence to secure a conviction."