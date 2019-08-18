Mystery man in the Meghan Cremer murder

Feared Cape Town 'shack baron' on the run from police

Two days after Meghan Cremer disappeared in Philippi, her bank card was used at an ATM in nearby Lotus River.



The man photographed by the ATM's camera is so feared in the Egoli informal settlement, which neighbours Cremer's home in the Philippi farmlands, that residents there are afraid to even say his name...