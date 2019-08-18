News

Mystery man in the Meghan Cremer murder

Feared Cape Town 'shack baron' on the run from police

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By ARON HYMAN and DAN MEYER

Two days after Meghan Cremer disappeared in Philippi, her bank card was used at an ATM in nearby Lotus River.

The man photographed by the ATM's camera is so feared in the Egoli informal settlement, which neighbours Cremer's home in the Philippi farmlands, that residents there are afraid to even say his name...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No job, no money - who's next? Middle class hit hard by faltering economy News
  2. Lost your job? Don't lose your pension savings, too News
  3. Analysts point to 'harvest of fear' as Zanu-PF crows over wins News
  4. Sydney cocaine arrest a blow to SA family News
  5. Brazen thieves steal jewellery worth R300m from Johann Rupert's warehouse News

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women

Related articles

  1. Two elderly KZN women brutally attacked - one raped, the other killed South Africa
  2. Gruesome Brakpan family mass slaying: sexual abuse claims emerge News
  3. 'Remember I love you' - murdered Krugersdorp victim's last words to fiancée South Africa
X