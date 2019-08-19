Seven life terms in jail for Krugersdorp teen roped into murder by mom

Marcel Steyn's warped childhood led to her involvement in a cult and a string of grisly murders.

She was 14 when a group of six people in Krugersdorp on the West Rand, including her mother and brother, carried out 11 murders, first for revenge and then for money.

Now, she must serve seven life terms behind bars for her role in the murders, with a Johannesburg high court judge finding on Monday that her protestations of remorse were "not remorse in the true sense of the word".

Judge Ellem Francis added: "What counts against her is that her involvement did not amount to one murder."

During the trial, Marcel admitted to being on the scene for several of the murders.

There was clapping and exchanges of hugs and tears when Marcel, Cecilia Steyn and Zak Valentine were sentenced.

Francis imposed multiple life imprisonment sentences on the trio for all the murders. Marcel was sentenced to 15 years in jail for the murders she committed before turning 18 and life for those she committed when she became an adult, which means she must serve seven life terms.

Cecilia Steyn, a policeman's wife and mother of two, must serve 13 life terms while insurance broker Zak Valentine was served with eight life terms. They also received sentences for other crimes they committed including racketeering, causing an explosion, robbery and managing an enterprise, in Cecilia's case.

None of the three showed any emotion as the court handed down the sentences to each of them.

"Bye, bye Marcel. End of the road for you," a man shouted from the gallery as Marcel was escorted to the cells.

Francis said the "evil deeds" the three committed were heinous, barbaric and cold-blooded.

The other three conspirators in the case admitted guilt and were sentenced separately. They are Marcel's brother Le Roux Steyn, jailed for 25 years; Marcel's mother Marinda Steyn, a former schoolteacher, who is serving 11 life terms for the killing spree; and printmaker John Barnard who was jailed for 20 years.