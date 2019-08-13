South Africa

Krugersdorp killings: Horrific crimes and murders were 'approved by God', court hears

13 August 2019 - 15:18 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Marcel Steyn during earlier testimony in court during her murder trial.
Image: TimesLIVE/Iavan Pijoos

Marcel Steyn and the rest of the Electus Per Deus circle of "Krugersdorp killers" were told that their crimes and murders were approved by God.

This was revealed in an evaluation report on Marcel, compiled by probation officer and social worker Rosiland Macnab.

"Doubting the motives was like treason, feeling bad about what God told us to do meant that we were either doubting him or we were doubting Cecilia.

"Both of these things were things that no one dare to admit, because we would have been scolded, ridiculed and even killed, like Mikeila," Marcel said in the report - presented to court.

Macnab was testifying in the South Gauteng high court during mitigation of sentence in the case of Marcel and her co-accused - housewife Cecilia Steyn and insurance broker Zak Valentine.

Her mother Marinda Steyn, brother Le Roux Steyn and John Barnard have already been sentenced.

Macnab told the court that the crimes committed by the group were strategically planned and deliberate.

"The crimes that Marcel has been charged with are of a severe nature. Not only are the crimes intentional, they were horrific in nature.

"None of the victims was given the opportunity to survive and they all met a grisly death," Macnab said.

Marcel, she said, was able to distinguish between right and wrong, lawful and unlawful, adding that morally she knew what the group did was wrong and went against the law.

"While her part in the crimes was not [as] extensive as that of her co-accused, Marcel is partially to blame for the role she played in the criminal acts."

Marcel should be held accountable for her involvement in the crimes, according to the report, but she was threatened by her mother and Cecilia - brainwashed over years.

Macnab told the court that Marcel was raised in an abusive and emotionally dysfunctional family.

Her mother Marinda was controlling, dominating, uninvolved and neglectful.

Marinda, according to the report, was physically abusive and would hit Marcel and Le Roux with an iron bat. Macnab said children were not her priority and that she told Marcel she would do anything for Cecilia, even kill for her.

Macnab told the court that at 10 years old Marcel was introduced to satanic beliefs and from 13 exposed to Cecilia's "high nights" and horrific videos.

"Marcel was never afforded the opportunity to live the life of a free child and pursue her life as a healthy normal teenager as she was manipulated, indoctrinated and brainwashed."

