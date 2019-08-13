Krugersdorp killings: Horrific crimes and murders were 'approved by God', court hears

Marcel Steyn and the rest of the Electus Per Deus circle of "Krugersdorp killers" were told that their crimes and murders were approved by God.

This was revealed in an evaluation report on Marcel, compiled by probation officer and social worker Rosiland Macnab.

"Doubting the motives was like treason, feeling bad about what God told us to do meant that we were either doubting him or we were doubting Cecilia.

"Both of these things were things that no one dare to admit, because we would have been scolded, ridiculed and even killed, like Mikeila," Marcel said in the report - presented to court.

Macnab was testifying in the South Gauteng high court during mitigation of sentence in the case of Marcel and her co-accused - housewife Cecilia Steyn and insurance broker Zak Valentine.

Her mother Marinda Steyn, brother Le Roux Steyn and John Barnard have already been sentenced.