Pastor found guilty of two rapes on bail as he awaits more charges

A 57-year-old Limpopo pastor found guilty of two counts rape - including that of a minor - was on Monday released on R200,000 bail pending sentencing.

The Seshego man, James Thubakgale, was convicted at the Mankweng regional court moments before making a formal bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Thubakgale was standing trial on two counts of rape he committed in January 2012. One of the rape victims was 14 at the time.

In a separate case, Thubakgale is facing charges related to several other crimes which were allegedly committed in Seshego, the NPA confirmed.

Thubakgale, from the Deliverance Church of Christ in Seshego, will head back to court on August 27.

"He and five members of his church will again appear ... on multiple charges emanating from the crimes they allegedly committed in the Seshego policing area. The five, aged between 24 and 59, are on bail," said Malabi-Dzhangi.

The case against Thubakgale has been postponed to October 21 and 22 for sentencing.