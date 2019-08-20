South Africa

WATCH | Five quotes that summed up the Krugersdorp killing 'horror story'

20 August 2019 - 07:00 By Nomahlubi Jordaan

The South Gauteng High Court on Monday imposed multiple life sentences on the three friends and neighbours who were involved in the four-year Krugersdorp killing spree.

Judge Ellem Francis served Marcel Steyn with 15 years' imprisonment for murders committed before she turned 18, and life for the murders committed after her 18th birthday. Cecilia Steyn was served with 13 life terms and Zak Valentine received eight life terms.

Here are the five quotes from Francis as he sent the trio to jail:

“Krugersdorp was struck by a man-made tsunami and the driving force behind it was accused 2 [Cecilia].”

“It is almost like I was listening to a horror story.”

“Accused 3 [Marcel] proclaimed to have showed remorse, but it is not remorse in the true sense of the word.”

“Accused 3 is a highly intelligent and streetwise woman who was able to deceive many. She made life hell for those she did not get along with. She used and abused the generosity of others.”

“I don’t understand why accused 1 [Valentine] and 3 [Marcel], considering that they are intelligent, could believe the utter rubbish they were fed by accused 2 [Cecilia].”

