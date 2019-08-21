WATCH | Bus rolls backwards at high speed into oncoming traffic

CCTV video footage from Sanral's archives dated July 2014, a bus is seen rolling down a hill into oncoming traffic on the N1 between Johannesburg and Pretoria. There were major disruptions, but no one was seriously injured.

TimesLIVE brings you the exclusive CCTV footage from that day.

Operators were alerted to a bus which broke down on the N1. While the driver attempted to fix the problem, the bus began rolling backwards on the slanted road and hurtled down the highway into oncoming traffic.

The bus caused much damage to other vehicles and the road infrastructure, resulting in a one-hour pile-up but luckily, no one was injured.