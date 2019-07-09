Sanral to spend R25bn on national roads despite e-tolls controversy

As the controversy over the e-tolls in Gauteng rages, transport minister Fikile Mbalula has told MPs that national roads agency Sanral is due to spend R25bn this year to expand the national roads network.

Mbalula made the announcement in parliament during a debate on his department's R64bn budget for the 2019/20 financial year.

Mbalula said R13bn had been exclusive set aside by Sanral for road maintenance across the country, with "large projects" in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

"These include the N3 between Umsunduzi and eThekwini in Durban, the N2 Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape and Moloto road in Limpopo, together with social infrastructure in the Eastern Cape, KZN, Mpumalanga and North West.