South Africa

Sanral to spend R25bn on national roads despite e-tolls controversy

09 July 2019 - 18:46 By THABO MOKONE
An e-toll gantry.
An e-toll gantry.
Image: Daniel Born

As the controversy over the e-tolls in Gauteng rages, transport minister Fikile Mbalula has told MPs that national roads agency Sanral is due to spend R25bn this year to expand the national roads network.

Mbalula made the announcement in parliament during a debate on his department's R64bn budget for the 2019/20 financial year.

Mbalula said R13bn had been exclusive set aside by Sanral for road maintenance across the country, with "large projects" in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

"These include the N3 between Umsunduzi and eThekwini in Durban, the N2 Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape and Moloto road in Limpopo, together with social infrastructure in the Eastern Cape, KZN, Mpumalanga and North West.

E-tolls scrapping: Makhura says yes, Mboweni says no, Mbalula says please let's talk

Finance minister Tito Mboweni stands by his view that e-tolls remain
Politics
4 days ago

"Our target through these projects is to create 20,000 full-time jobs over the next three to five years," said Mbalula.

But when it came to addressing the issue of e-tolls Mbalula was thin on detail, only telling MPs that he, Gauteng premier David Makhura and finance minister Tito Mboweni were "seized with the process to find a lasting solution to the demand to scrap e-tolls in Gauteng" as part of task team instituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Makhura and Mboweni were embroiled in a social media spat this past weekend over the scrapping of e-tolls, leading to Ramaphosa publicly calling them to order.

Makhura and the Gauteng ANC want national government to scrap e-tolls, but Mboweni argues otherwise, saying government had the obligation to collect toll fees from motorists in order to service the R67bn debt it incurred during the rollout of the Gauteng Freeways Improvement Project.

Claims over job losses after scrapping e-tolls 'desperate': Outa

Outa has slammed claims by the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) that 38,000 jobs could be indirectly lost if e-tolls are scrapped in Gauteng.
News
2 weeks ago

"We're mindful of the demand to scrap e-tolls and are therefore looking at solutions that will balance this demand with the need for the country to honour its obligation in so far as the e-toll debt is concerned. This is the reality," said Mbalula.

Turning to the troubled commuter rail agency Prasa, Mbalula said he had set up a 'war room' to deal with its problems. He said these ranged from vandalism, poor rail signalling, late train arrivals and safety issues.

Mbalula said the war room would also address the loss of engineering skills at Prasa, which she said had compromised it rail stock management.

Mbalula said he would also stop the practice of rotating the same people from one board to the next within entities of his department.

MORE

The demand to scrap e-tolls is like a gun pointing at you, says Fikile Mbalula

The transport minister says a team of experts is exploring options for the future of e-tolling
Politics
10 hours ago

Hit a pothole? Government is liable to foot the bill for damage

You may have missed the memo earlier but Arrive Alive has reminded motorists that they can claim from the government for pothole damage to their ...
Motoring
3 months ago

Get ready for a six-hour commute from Joburg to Pretoria

Get ready for a six-hour commute between Johannesburg and Pretoria by 2037 if no more roads are built in Gauteng by then.
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  2. Love me tender: army wife scores R210m in defence contracts News
  3. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  4. Varsity student sues his mother for R14,655 a month - report South Africa
  5. How army boss's wife scored R210m in defence contracts South Africa

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X