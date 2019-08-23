Burnt body found in Cape Town car identified as an SANDF soldier

The charred body of a man found in the boot of a car on Sunday belonged to an SA National Defence Force soldier who was sent to Cape Town as part of Operation Lockdown.

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz said on Friday the body belonged to a 41-year-old soldier.

SANDF spokesperson Lt-Col Hammilton Ngubane said the army was awaiting a report from its own pathologist before confirming whether the dead man was a soldier.

"We will issue our statement but we’ve sent our pathologist to go and verify if it’s our person. The problem is it’s a Western Cape government car, it’s not even an SANDF car," he said.

"Up until yesterday when we heard about this there was no report of a missing person, but now there are suspicions which we still cannot confirm."

Two men were arrested in connection with the murder during a tracing operation on Monday and Tuesday after fire and rescue services personnel extinguished a burning Hyundai in Silversands Road, Mfuleni.

Theodore Loggenberg, 43, appeared in Blue Downs magistrate's court on Thursday, and the second man, aged 24, remains in custody. Loggenberg is due back in court on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more arrests were expected.

Fritz commended the police for the arrests. "We cannot tolerate such a gross disregard for the peace and safety of the people of our province," he said.

"We cannot allow gangsters to intimidate and terrorise our communities, particularly those that are most vulnerable."

Fritz called on the police to determine whether the murder was gang-related, and to "ensure the arrest, conviction and incarceration of gang leaders who may have given the directive to kill a soldier".

He added: "The SANDF has been deployed to assist us in safeguarding the province and we must do everything in our power to support them."

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the incident was still under investigation and no more details were available.