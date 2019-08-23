South Africa

Burnt body found in Cape Town car identified as an SANDF soldier

23 August 2019 - 13:43 By Aron Hyman and dan meyer
Soldiers patrol the Cape Flats as part of an exercise to clamp down on spiralling crime in the area.
Soldiers patrol the Cape Flats as part of an exercise to clamp down on spiralling crime in the area.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

The charred body of a man found in the boot of a car on Sunday belonged to an SA National Defence Force soldier who was sent to Cape Town as part of Operation Lockdown. 

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz said on Friday the body belonged to a 41-year-old soldier.

SANDF spokesperson Lt-Col Hammilton Ngubane said the army was awaiting a report from its own pathologist before confirming whether the dead man was a soldier.

"We will issue our statement but we’ve sent our pathologist to go and verify if it’s our person. The problem is it’s a Western Cape government car, it’s not even an SANDF car," he said.

"Up until yesterday when we heard about this there was no report of a missing person, but now there are suspicions which we still cannot confirm."

Two men were arrested in connection with the murder during a tracing operation on Monday and Tuesday after fire and rescue services personnel extinguished a burning Hyundai in Silversands Road, Mfuleni. 

Theodore Loggenberg, 43, appeared in Blue Downs magistrate's court on Thursday, and the second man, aged 24, remains in custody. Loggenberg is due back in court on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more arrests were expected. 

Fritz commended the police for the arrests. "We cannot tolerate such a gross disregard for the peace and safety of the people of our province," he said.

"We cannot allow gangsters to intimidate and terrorise our communities, particularly those that are most vulnerable."

Fritz called on the police to determine whether the murder was gang-related, and to "ensure the arrest, conviction and incarceration of gang leaders who may have given the directive to kill a soldier".

He added: "The SANDF has been deployed to assist us in safeguarding the province and we must do everything in our power to support them."

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the incident was still under investigation and no more details were available.

READ MORE

Two men arrested after discovery of charred body in boot of burning car

Two men were arrested after police made a breakthrough while investigating the gruesome discovery of a charred body in the boot of a burnt out car in ...
News
1 day ago

Truck driver burnt, shot in brutal KZN attack

A KwaZulu-Natal truck driver was killed in yet another brutal attack in the province on Monday.
News
2 days ago

The army & the Cape Flats one month later: 'We're making inroads,' says Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has praised "Operation Lockdown" for stabilising crime on the Cape Flats, but says it's still "early days" in the ...
News
1 week ago

Fire at hangar at Swartkop air force base

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that a general-purpose hangar at Air Force Base Swartkop in Pretoria caught fire on Saturday, ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  2. WATCH | FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bus rolls backwards at high speed into oncoming ... South Africa
  3. Out of date photos of Amazon fires in Brazil fuel online outrage World
  4. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  5. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X