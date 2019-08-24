South Africa

Task team established to curb spread of African swine flu

24 August 2019 - 14:35 By TimesLIVE
A task team has been set up to try to curb the spread of African swine flu in several of the country's provinces.
A task team has been set up to try to curb the spread of African swine flu in several of the country's provinces.
Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A task team has been established to urgently investigate how to curb the spread of African swine flu of which there is an outbreak in several of the country’s provinces.

This was announced after a meeting in Pretoria on Friday between the minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, Thoko Didiza, and MECs from three provinces affected by the outbreak.

“The minister’s meeting was aimed at getting a briefing on the status of the African swine flu outbreak in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West provinces.

“The meeting attended by senior managers from, the affected departments and the national department, looked at various ways of dealing with the outbreak and finding a permanent solutions,” Didiza’s spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo, said.

“We have to look at various options such as institutional arrangements working with the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) and also reflect on the issue of animal commonages in the affected areas,” said Didiza.  

Ngcobo said the minister and the MECs had set up a task team to urgently look into ways to curb the spread of the disease to other provinces.

South Africa has been experiencing African swine flu outbreaks in domestic pigs from 2012. Since April this year there have been outbreaks of the disease in the North West, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Free State provinces.

The affected areas are Daveyton in Gauteng, Delmas and Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga and Marikana in the North West. There have been interventions to contain the spread of the disease, such as active surveillance and awareness carried out in the immediate vicinity, and passive surveillance is still ongoing, according to Ngcobo.

"The minister has urged pig farmers to make sure that infected animals are isolated and destroyed under the supervision of or by an officer or authorised person.

"Minister Didiza also urged officials to make sure that the spread of the ASF is quickly managed." 

“We will be engaging with the ministers of finance and of cooperative governance and traditional affairs to ask for their assistance to quickly respond to this challenge” said  Didiza.

MORE

Classes on hold at KZN school as three pupils test positive for H1N1 virus

A primary school in Pietermaritzburg has suspended lessons to conduct a "deep sanitisation" of its classrooms following confirmed cases of the H1N1 ...
News
1 month ago

H1N1 virus claims nine-year-old Pietermaritzburg girl

A nine-year-old Pietermaritzburg girl has died after contracting the N1H1 virus.
News
1 month ago

DR Congo Ebola outbreak an emergency of global concern: WHO

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a "public health emergency of ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Taxi driver' pranks passengers, dumps them over R100 note South Africa
  2. Out of date photos of Amazon fires in Brazil fuel online outrage World
  3. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  4. WATCH | FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bus rolls backwards at high speed into oncoming ... South Africa
  5. KZN high school pupils protest, demanding daily 'smoke break' South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X