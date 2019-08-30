Reddam House pupil expelled for using k-word

A 17-year old pupil from Reddam House Helderfontein in Midrand, Johannesburg, has been expelled over a racial slur after a disciplinary hearing.

The pupil was playing football against a team made up of the school's maintenance staff when he was overheard using the k-word.

Principal Colleen Traviss-Lea said in a statement that that the decision to remove the pupil from the school was one that a senior committee made "unanimously".

"The student responsible for the racial slur made about an event was suspended while an urgent and thorough disciplinary hearing was conducted by a senior committee," she said. "The committee was unanimous in its decision and the student was asked to leave the college with immediate effect.

"Nothing can be more hurtful and damaging in our society today than racism and we will not tolerate any form of it in our schools," she said. "We have offered counselling to the individuals affected and a full investigation into the incident was immediately conducted.

The Sowetan reported on Friday that SA Human Rights Commission provincial manager Buang Jones said that expelling pupils did not resolve the issue.

"There are some interventions that could have been taken to ensure that he learns from the incident," said Jones. "There may be underlying causes which the school did not deal with, and by expelling him they are only dealing with the symptoms."

The incident happened just days before Adam Catzavelos was fined R150,000 and asked to complete 160 hours of community service for using the k-word while on holiday in Greece.