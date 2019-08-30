POLL | Adam Catzavelos apologised for his k-word slur: do you buy it?
30 August 2019 - 12:07
Businessman Adam Catzavelos apologised on Thursday for his k-word slur during a sitting of the equality court in Randburg.
"I acknowledge what I have done and the harm it has caused first and foremost to black South Africans but also to our country, to all South Africans irrespective of race, and to my family and I take full responsibility for it and hold myself accountable."
He was fined R150,000 by the SA Human Rights Commission, which he will pay in instalments of R5,000 over a period of 30 months.
In August last year, Catzavelos rose to notoriety after a video in which he called black people the k-word while celebrating the fact that there were only whites at a beach in Greece, went viral on social media.