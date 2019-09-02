IN PICTURES | Fear and looting as violent mob rampages through Joburg

The Johannesburg CBD was plunged into violence on Monday morning, a day after three people died in a fire in a hijacked building.

A mob, calling on foreign nationals to vacate the area, looted and set alight shops, including a car dealership that was burnt to the ground.

The looting started while the hijacked building was on fire on Sunday, and spread to more areas on Monday.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said one person was shot in the head during the violence on Monday.

Police minister Bheki Cele said additional officers would be deployed to deal with the unrest.