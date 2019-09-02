We will send in more police, says Bheki Cele as violence and looting spreads

More police officers will be sent to volatile areas in Gauteng as looting and violence spread on Monday.

After going to Johannesburg - which has seen the most of the violence - police minister Bheki Cele said on Monday afternoon that additional officers would be deployed to deal with the unrest.

“We need to stop any form of looting by bringing more police. Tomorrow [Tuesday], we will have meetings with the communities because, for us, what will help is to involve the community, the leadership at all levels.

“We believe that talking to the people, life will be better rather than sending only security to deal with the matter. We need to deal with it both politically at government level and speak with the people,” Cele said.

The minister said police must deal with criminality.

What started as a protest against drug dealers in Pretoria last week - which later turned out to be an attack on foreign nationals - has now spread to a number of areas in Johannesburg and across Gauteng.

Violence flared at the weekend in Jeppestown and surrounding areas in Johannesburg. An ever-expanding mob looted and set alight several shops in the area. Dozens of cars were torched at dealerships. Nothing but burnt frames of cars, which were once worth millions, were left behind.

The streets were lined with broken glass, empty rubber bullet shells and burnt tyres, while several shop owners tried to come to terms with their loss.

More than 40 people have been arrested in Johannesburg and police arrested eight people for public violence in Tembisa.