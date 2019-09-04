South Africa

‘Massive red flags’: Two murders, one basic difference

04 September 2019 - 07:00 By TANYA FARBER
The late Leighandre 'Baby Lee' Jegels in action against Liliana Gonzalex from Argentina at the Orient Theatre in East London. File Photo
The late Leighandre 'Baby Lee' Jegels in action against Liliana Gonzalex from Argentina at the Orient Theatre in East London. File Photo
Image: ALAN EASON

One woman was killed by a stranger, the other by her ex-partner against whom she allegedly had a protection order.

Why was Leighandre Jegels’s killer still in possession of a gun when she had a protection order against him?

Femicide by a stranger is harder to anticipate, but with intimate femicide, the signs are often there already, and the system often fails women by not removing guns from men against whom protection orders have been sought by their former or current partners, say experts.

Two shocking murders that have stunned the country in the past two days have much in common, but there is one very basic difference that calls for two different responses, says Naeemah Abrahams, the acting director for the South African Medical Research Council’s Gender and Health Research Unit.

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. WATCH | Kidnappers contact father of missing Vaal schoolgirl Amy-Lee de Jager South Africa

Latest Videos

'This is a comrade who made a contribution to the ANC' - Gavin Watson laid to ...
Watson 'under the spotlight of our enemies for many years': Jacob Zuma ...
X