‘Massive red flags’: Two murders, one basic difference

One woman was killed by a stranger, the other by her ex-partner against whom she allegedly had a protection order.

Why was Leighandre Jegels’s killer still in possession of a gun when she had a protection order against him?

Femicide by a stranger is harder to anticipate, but with intimate femicide, the signs are often there already, and the system often fails women by not removing guns from men against whom protection orders have been sought by their former or current partners, say experts.

Two shocking murders that have stunned the country in the past two days have much in common, but there is one very basic difference that calls for two different responses, says Naeemah Abrahams, the acting director for the South African Medical Research Council’s Gender and Health Research Unit.