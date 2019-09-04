Bring on chemical castration for rapists, says ANC Women's League

Addressing the media on Tuesday, ANCWL secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said the league wanted the provision to be made law and urged SA to look at other countries that have introduced similar measures.

Women across SA have expressed their anger over rape and gender-based violence following Mrwetyana's killing, and that of Eastern Cape female boxer Leighandre Jegels.

Speaking at the same press conference, ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini said the league wanted to sponsor a private members' bill to deal with gender-based violence and rape.

The league wants perpetrators to be denied bail, face a life sentence and for the law to place the burden of proof of innocence on the accused men.

Meanwhile, the league wants women to take part in a "stay-away" on Monday.

"Women must not go to work, because we are the ones, through paid and unpaid labour, that allow big businesses to make transactions on a daily basis," said Dlamini.

Dlamini also called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on the matter. She also wants the security cluster to present a report.