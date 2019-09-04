WATCH | Protesters break through police barricade to be heard at WEF
04 September 2019 - 16:09
Protesters clash with police outside the CTICC in Cape Town.
Thousands of protesters angered by the recent spate of violent attacks against women and children in South Africa gathered outside the CTICC in Cape Town where the World Economic Forum is being held, hosting delegates from around the world.
Protesters moved from parliament to the convention centre where they met resistance from police.
Stun grenades and tear gas were fired to disperse the protesters.