South Africa

WATCH | Protesters break through police barricade to be heard at WEF

04 September 2019 - 16:09 By Anthony Molyneaux

Protesters clash with police outside the CTICC in Cape Town.

Thousands of protesters angered by the recent spate of violent attacks against women and children in South Africa gathered outside the CTICC in Cape Town where the World Economic Forum is being held, hosting delegates from around the world.

Protesters moved from parliament to the convention centre where they met resistance from police.

Stun grenades and tear gas were fired to disperse the protesters.

MORE

WATCH | 'We want Cyril', gender-violence protesters chant at WEF

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special adviser on gender-based violence was shouted down on Wednesday when she attempted to address protesters who ...
News
6 hours ago

WEF's only priority should be women's safety, says summit delegate

A delegate at the World Economic Forum on Africa threw away her notes on Wednesday and said she would speak only about gender-based violence.
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Grenades explode outside World Economic Forum as chanting protesters mob venue

Protesters demanding to hear from President Cyril Ramaphosa surrounded Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday as the World Economic ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. Post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed closes its doors ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
Hurricane Dorian worsens in tourism-dependent Bahamas
X