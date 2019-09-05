University heads demand meeting with Ramaphosa on gender violence 'epidemic'

The vice-chancellors of all 26 South African universities have asked for a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa about “an epidemic of incomprehensible violence”.

The varsity leaders issued a statement through Universities South Africa, saying they were reeling from the rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana and the murder of University of the Western Cape student Jesse Hess.

The statement said SA faced “a truly tragic moment in our country’s history", adding: “This is not the society we want — the status quo pertaining to gender-based harm must change. We cannot stand back and allow women to be violated.

“Our people are angry – angry about the violent abuse of women that happens daily, angry about not being heard, angry about the irrational violence that robs people of their lives, angry about the lawlessness in our country, angry about the wanton destruction of infrastructure and angry about the empty promises and lack of political leadership on these matters. We have every right to be angry.”