South Africa

Newcastle residents shut parts of town in protest against high rates

06 September 2019 - 12:11 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Newcastle residents blocked off the main entrances to the town with burning tyres and rocks on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Rocks, stones, trees and burning tyres were used to block access to the KwaZulu-Natal town of Newcastle on Friday.

Angry residents banded together to voice their opposition to high municipal rates and tariffs.

Business owners shut their shops in anticipation of the protest.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Newcastle police were deployed at 6am on Friday morning after receiving reports of roads to the town being blocked off.

"The residents of Newcastle blocked access to the city through N11, Kwa Mathukuza and Allan Street with stones and tyres.

"The Newcastle SAPS have managed to calm down the situation and are monitoring it," said Mbele.

She did not confirm reports that four people had been injured during a clash with police.

