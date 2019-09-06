South Africa

WhatsApp Fikile Mbalula? You been hacked again?

06 September 2019 - 12:03 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says his phone has been hacked and is sending random WhatsApp messages to groups. File photo.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says his phone has been hacked and is sending random WhatsApp messages to groups. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has once again issued a warning that he has been hacked - only this time it's not his Twitter account but his WhatsApp.

He took to his Twitter page to explain that the hackers used his phone to send random messages on WhatsApp groups.

“Please be aware that my phone had being (sic) hacked sending random WhatsApp messages to groups purporting to be from me. This has [been] reported to the police,” he wrote.

In 2016, when he was still the minister of sports and recreation, Mbalula said his Twitter account was hacked after pictures of a half-naked woman appeared on his timeline.

The pictures showed a woman apparently named Mandisa dressed in lingerie and posing provocatively for the camera.

“Goodmorning Twitter: Yesterday, I wasn't online but I was alerted of a post on my Timeline. Logged on line and quickly deleted it,” he tweeted.

After the announcement, social media users poked fun at the minister, some even pointing out a pattern of phones being hacked, comparing him to Babes Wodumo.

MORE

Babes Wodumo blames hackers for tweet slamming Fikile Mbalula's femicide comment

Sis says it wasn't her who slammed Fikile Mbalula.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Babes Wodumo causes a stir after tweets from her account blame Nigerians for drugs

Are we buying this hacking story, fam?
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Babes admits to bullying Lady Zamar: 'I shouldn’t have sworn at her or made fun of her face'

Sis has allegedly backtracked on her hacking claims.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Cops arrest school teacher & 'family friend' in Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  2. Durban teen's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged South Africa
  3. 'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  4. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer was a devoted churchgoer, say neighbours South Africa
  5. Rescuer describes how kidnapped Amy'Leigh was found on dark street South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
Nigerians in SA call for end to xenophobic attacks
X