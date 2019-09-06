WhatsApp Fikile Mbalula? You been hacked again?

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has once again issued a warning that he has been hacked - only this time it's not his Twitter account but his WhatsApp.

He took to his Twitter page to explain that the hackers used his phone to send random messages on WhatsApp groups.

“Please be aware that my phone had being (sic) hacked sending random WhatsApp messages to groups purporting to be from me. This has [been] reported to the police,” he wrote.