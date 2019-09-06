WhatsApp Fikile Mbalula? You been hacked again?
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has once again issued a warning that he has been hacked - only this time it's not his Twitter account but his WhatsApp.
He took to his Twitter page to explain that the hackers used his phone to send random messages on WhatsApp groups.
“Please be aware that my phone had being (sic) hacked sending random WhatsApp messages to groups purporting to be from me. This has [been] reported to the police,” he wrote.
In 2016, when he was still the minister of sports and recreation, Mbalula said his Twitter account was hacked after pictures of a half-naked woman appeared on his timeline.
The pictures showed a woman apparently named Mandisa dressed in lingerie and posing provocatively for the camera.
“Goodmorning Twitter: Yesterday, I wasn't online but I was alerted of a post on my Timeline. Logged on line and quickly deleted it,” he tweeted.
After the announcement, social media users poked fun at the minister, some even pointing out a pattern of phones being hacked, comparing him to Babes Wodumo.