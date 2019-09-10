WATCH | Father and child, 10, die in crash between motorbike and Rea Vaya bus

A father and his 10-year-old son died in a collision between a Rea Vaya bus and their motorcycle in Empire Road, Parktown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the crash happened at the intersection of Empire and Hillside roads.

“The cause of the accident will be investigated. The bus driver is on the scene,” he said.

At about 8am, two bodies lay covered in silver police foil close to the traffic lights at the busy intersection.

The bus, with broken windows and damage to the front, was parked at a nearby petrol station.