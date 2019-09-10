South Africa

WATCH | Father and child, 10, die in crash between motorbike and Rea Vaya bus

10 September 2019 - 09:37 By Iavan Pijoos

A father and his 10-year-old son died in a collision between a Rea Vaya bus and their motorcycle in Empire Road, Parktown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the crash happened at the intersection of Empire and Hillside roads.

“The cause of the accident will be investigated. The bus driver is on the scene,” he said.

At about 8am, two bodies lay covered in silver police foil close to the traffic lights at the busy intersection.

The bus, with broken windows and damage to the front, was parked at a nearby petrol station.

Four killed, 15 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Joburg's M1 north

"A horrific accident scene" this was the description given by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Thursday after four  people were ...
News
2 weeks ago

The motorbike was shredded to pieces, with part of the back wheel lying next to the bus.

A small pillow lay close to the child's body.

“You see that pillow, that is the pillow the child used to sit on. We saw that father every single morning taking his disabled child to school. Every single morning,” a tow-truck driver told TimesLIVE.

The child attended a school for autistic children, close to the scene. 

Two of his teachers, who were on the scene, broke down in tears when they saw his covered body.

“This is one of our children. His father brings him on the motorbike every morning” one of the teachers said.

MORE

What you need to know about the demerit system for road users

The new demerit system for SA road users is now law.
News
3 weeks ago

Q&A with Outa's transport specialist Rudie Heyneke

The president has signed the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment (Aarto) Bill into law. Chris Barron asked Rudie ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  2. Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital South Africa
  3. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  4. Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children South Africa
  5. Amy'Leigh's mom weeps as friend and teacher among three in dock after kidnapping South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X