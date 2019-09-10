WATCH | Father and child, 10, die in crash between motorbike and Rea Vaya bus
A father and his 10-year-old son died in a collision between a Rea Vaya bus and their motorcycle in Empire Road, Parktown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.
Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the crash happened at the intersection of Empire and Hillside roads.
“The cause of the accident will be investigated. The bus driver is on the scene,” he said.
At about 8am, two bodies lay covered in silver police foil close to the traffic lights at the busy intersection.
The bus, with broken windows and damage to the front, was parked at a nearby petrol station.
The motorbike was shredded to pieces, with part of the back wheel lying next to the bus.
A small pillow lay close to the child's body.
“You see that pillow, that is the pillow the child used to sit on. We saw that father every single morning taking his disabled child to school. Every single morning,” a tow-truck driver told TimesLIVE.
The child attended a school for autistic children, close to the scene.
Two of his teachers, who were on the scene, broke down in tears when they saw his covered body.
“This is one of our children. His father brings him on the motorbike every morning” one of the teachers said.