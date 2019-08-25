Q&A with Outa's transport specialist Rudie Heyneke

The president has signed the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment (Aarto) Bill into law. Chris Barron asked Rudie Heyneke, transport specialist for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)...

Will it reduce the carnage?



No. If we look at Johannesburg and Tshwane, where it's been implemented over the past decade, the stats didn't show a decrease in fatalities...