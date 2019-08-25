Q&A with Outa's transport specialist Rudie Heyneke
The president has signed the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment (Aarto) Bill into law. Chris Barron asked Rudie Heyneke, transport specialist for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)...
25 August 2019 - 00:00
Will it reduce the carnage?
No. If we look at Johannesburg and Tshwane, where it's been implemented over the past decade, the stats didn't show a decrease in fatalities...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.