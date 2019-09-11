South Africa

Fed-up businessman dumps sewage inside Eastern Cape municipal offices

11 September 2019 - 14:08 By Bongani Fuzile
Nick Mlumbi of Fort Beaufort, seen here at his home, took matters into his own hands on Tuesday..
Nick Mlumbi of Fort Beaufort, seen here at his home, took matters into his own hands on Tuesday..
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Eastern Cape businessman Nick Mlumbi threw three 25-litre containers of raw sewage into the Amathole district municipality's offices in Fort Beaufort on Tuesday.

He said he was tired of the municipality's delay in fixing broken sewage pipelines near his house. Mlumbi was witnessed throwing the waste inside municipal offices.

Mlumbi, a resident of Fort Beaufort for 20 years, said he had had enough of what municipal officials were doing to him and his family.

He said: "I took the decision to dump this waste water in their offices so that they can feel what I am feeling here for the past years."

For the full story, visit DispatchLIVE.

MORE

Umhlanga beaches remain closed after Ohlanga River sewage spill

Beaches in Umhlanga remain closed following a sewage spill that contaminated the Ohlanga River two weeks ago.
News
2 days ago

'No one wants to listen to us': angry Kliptown residents turn to SAHRC

Residents of Kliptown, Soweto, blame empty promises by government officials - specifically the lack of decent housing, electricity and flushing ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Raw sewage dumped into dam providing clean water in Eastern Cape

A private company is under police investigation after a honey sucker truck was dumping raw sewage into the Mthatha Dam, which provides clean water to ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  2. Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital South Africa
  3. Amy'Leigh's mom weeps as friend and teacher among three in dock after kidnapping South Africa
  4. Murdered Durban student Natasha Conabeer 'was being stalked' South Africa
  5. Israeli woman gang-raped while holidaying in Mpumalanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Baboon gatecrashes lunch at restaurant, leaves nothing behind
Massive python caught in hiding spot after killing neighbourhood cat
X