Umhlanga beaches remain closed after Ohlanga River sewage spill
Beaches in Umhlanga, north of Durban, remain closed following a sewage spill that contaminated the Ohlanga River two weeks ago.
Umhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct spokesperson Divinia Perumal said the beaches would remain closed until water quality tests were conducted.
The spill resulted in complaints from residents about a strong odour emanating from the sewage and scores of dead fish.
The eThekwini Municipality told TimesLIVE last week that the spill was caused by a burst pipe running along the river, which leads to the Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve.
A replacement pipe was manufactured in Cape Town.
"Umhlanga beaches are still closed, even though the repair that was required has taken place," said Perumal. "Water quality tests will be carried out soon to determine whether or not beaches can be opened."
Irate residents earlier took to social media to voice their anger about the pollution and closure of the beaches.
"Shocking, Umhlanga deterioration," one resident posted on Facebook.