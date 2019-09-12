Hair today, gone tomorrow? Schools urged to review dress code amid row over Afros

Three years after a national furore over natural hair at Pretoria High School for Girls the same dress code row is raging in Cape Town.

Pupils at Malibu High School in Blue Downs are up in arms after being instructed to keep their "outrageous" hair in plaits or tied up. They are demanding that the dress code policy be reviewed.

Schools across the country have made headlines for taking action against pupils wearing their hair in an Afro - since the drama in 2016 at the Pretoria school.

Western Cape education department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that the department had asked all schools to review their dress codes.

"The hair policy [at Malibu] is currently being reviewed and discussed with relevant stakeholders of the school. Schools may decide on dress codes, including hairstyles, as part of their codes of conduct. The department has requested that schools review their codes of conduct periodically to ensure that they achieve their purpose in line with the constitution, while taking into account ongoing discussion on what codes of conduct should require with the participation of learners."

Malibu High School principal David Links declined to comment on whether the school would change its policy, when contacted by TimesLIVE.

A caretaker and a teacher at the school have been suspended since the row began a week ago in connection with alleged "racist" comments made about hair.

"The caretaker will face a disciplinary hearing regarding the comments allegedly made. He is a school governing body appointee and is currently suspended," said Hammond.

"An investigation into the comments made by one of the educators [an Afrikaans teacher] is also under way by labour relations. The educator is employed by the department."