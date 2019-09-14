South Africa

One killed, 30 injured as crane falls off truck onto taxis and car in Durban

14 September 2019 - 09:35 By MATTHEW SAVIDES
A crane fell off a truck onto two taxis and a car in Durban, killing one person and injuring at least 30 others.
A crane fell off a truck onto two taxis and a car in Durban, killing one person and injuring at least 30 others.
Image: Supplied

A massive crane fell off a truck in Merebank, Durban, shortly before midnight on Friday, smashing into two taxis and a car.

One person was killed and about 30 were injured.

The 80 ton crane came loose from the trailer of the truck it was being towed on and rolled down Himalayas Road in the south Durban suburb, said Rescue Care paramedics director Garrith Jamieson. The scene was “absolute chaos”.

“An abnormal truck carrying a trailer with an 80 ton crane on it somehow got dislodged from the horse and began to roll down Himalayas Road. The trailer then crashed into two taxis and a vehicle near the intersection of Simla Road," he said.

One of the taxis that was struck by the crane.
One of the taxis that was struck by the crane.
Image: Supplied.

There were multiple casualties with some victims trapped in the wreckage, he added.

Heavy duty cranes had to be used to remove the dislodged crane, while emergency services used the Jaws of Life and other equipment to free those who were trapped.

“This was a mammoth task and the last patient was freed approximately five hours later,” said Jamieson.

The thirty injured were taken to various Durban hospitals for treatment.

By 7.30am on Saturday, the affected roads were still closed to traffic.

The carnage after a crane fell off a truck onto two taxis and a car in Durban.
The carnage after a crane fell off a truck onto two taxis and a car in Durban.
Image: Supplied

MORE

Deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa dies in car crash

Deputy minister of mineral resources Bavelile Hlongwa and four other people were run over and killed by a truck on the N1 from Polokwane on Friday.
Politics
2 hours ago

Chad da Don reflects on horror car crash: I realise what life means now

The accident changed his life.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Father and child, 10, die in crash between motorbike and Rea Vaya bus

A father and son died in a collision between a Rea Vaya bus and their motorcycle on Empire Road in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  2. 'She died a slow, painful death': dad seeks justice for decapitated daughter South Africa
  3. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa
  4. WATCH | Gatvol foreign shop owners take on 'looters' in Witbank South Africa
  5. Bye madam! Domestic worker wins R70m PowerBall jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and hijacking: The 2018/2019 crime stats
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
X