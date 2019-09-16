South Africa

Army crime fighters to stay in Western Cape another six months

16 September 2019 - 15:39 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that the SANDF would stay in the Western Cape until March 2020 to help combat crime.
Image: GroundUp/Ashraf Hendricks

The defence force will stay in crime-hit parts of the Western Cape for another six months.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the employment of the SANDF until March 31 next year. The extension came into effect on Monday, the day the initial deployment was set to end.

"Members of the regular and reserve forces of the SANDF will undertake operations in co-operation with the police, and will support the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the Western Cape," the presidency statement read.

Ramaphosa has informed the speakers of both houses of parliament of the decision, his spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

"The president commends all the law-enforcement agencies for the work done thus far and further extends his appreciation to the affected communities for supporting the work of the various security and law enforcement agencies in stamping out criminality and bringing about stability in the affected areas of the province," the presidency said.

